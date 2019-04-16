News
PREVIOUS|

Apple increases MacBook Air (2018) display brightness with macOS 10.14.4

Apr 16, 2019

2:49 PM EDT

0 comments

MacBook Air 2018

Apple has updated the MacBook Air (2018)’s display to hit a brightness level of 400 nits, according to a recent Reddit post.

The screen previously was only able to turn up to a brightness of 300 nits, according to Apple’s own spec sheet for the laptop. MacRumors confirmed that the Air’s screen brightness increase is tied to macOS 10.14.4, which first dropped back on March 25th.

Apple updated MacBook Air 2018 tech specs to state it has 400 nit brightness display from r/apple

macOS 10.14.4’s notes specifically state that the update “corrects the default screen brightness” for the 2018 MacBook Air.

There has been a bit of confusion regarding the original nits of the MacBook Air’s display, with real-world estimates landing somewhere between 234 and 315 nits of brightness.

Regardless, the lightweight laptop now features a display brightness of 400 nits.

Source: Reddit Via: MacRumors

Related Articles

Reviews

Nov 16, 2018

8:06 AM EDT

MacBook Air (2018) Review: An almost worthy successor

News

Nov 20, 2018

11:18 AM EDT

Apple offers four days of deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday [Update: now live]

News

Feb 11, 2019

10:59 AM EDT

Refurbished MacBook Air (2018) and Mac Mini are now available in Canada

News

Feb 6, 2019

7:11 PM EDT

Google Pixelbook is currently up to $510 off at Amazon Canada

Comments