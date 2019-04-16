Nintendo Switch update brings cross-system individual save transfer

News
Is Nintendo preparing for new Switch models?

Apr 16, 2019

2:54 PM EDT

Nintendo Switch

The latest Nintendo Switch system update adds the ability to transfer individual save files between consoles.

Previously, users could only transfer system data all at once.

To transfer files, go to your Switch’s ‘System Settings,’ select ‘Data Management’ and then choose ‘Transfer Your Save Data.’ It’s important to note that transferring save data will wipe the files from the source system.

The update may also be a move from Nintendo to prepare for the rumoured pair of new Switch models, which are reportedly set to launch later this year. One model is said to be a more powerful iteration of the Switch, while the other is described as a less expensive model that is seen as a successor to the 3DS.

Therefore, Nintendo could be offering consumers the ability to transfer saves between systems should they want to upgrade to a new Switch in the future.

Outside of the new save transfer functionality, the update also adds:

  • An option to prevent the system from waking from Sleep Mode when an AC adapter is disconnected or when the console is undocked
  • A zoom feature
  • Fifteen new user icons from Splatoon 2 and Yoshi’s Crafted World
  • New ways to sort software (by time last played, total play time, software title, and software publisher)
  • Parental Controls restriction for the Nintendo Labo’s VR Mode (3D Visuals)

The full update notes can be found here.

