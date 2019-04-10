News
PREVIOUS|

Xbox Game Pass’ April lineup includes Monster Hunter: World, Prey

Game Pass has one of its biggest months yet

Apr 10, 2019

4:30 PM EDT

0 comments

Monster Hunter: World

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service is set to have one of its biggest months yet.

In April, Game Pass subscribers will be able to play the following Xbox One games:

It’s worth noting that The Golf Club was made by Lunenberg, Nova Scotia-based developer HB Studios.

Some of the other big titles to hit Game Pass this year include Crackdown 3 and Canadian co-production Shadow of the Tomb Raider in February and Just Cause 4 and Fallout 4 in March.

Altogether, the service offers unlimited access to a catalogue of over 200 Xbox One games.

An Xbox Game Pass subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month in Canada.

Image credit: Capcom

Via: Polygon

Related Articles

News

Dec 7, 2018

5:27 PM EDT

Microsoft adds new games to Xbox Game Pass throughout the month of December

News

Apr 5, 2019

2:05 PM EDT

Microsoft reportedly planning ‘Xbox Game Pass Ultimate’ subscription

News

Feb 21, 2019

6:31 PM EDT

Microsoft to bring Xbox Game Pass, Project xCloud to Nintendo Switch: report

News

Aug 9, 2018

7:12 AM EDT

Microsoft is asking for users to give feedback on Xbox Game Pass service

Comments