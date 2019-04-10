Xbox Game Pass’ April lineup includes Monster Hunter: World, Prey

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service is set to have one of its biggest months yet.
In April, Game Pass subscribers will be able to play the following Xbox One games:
- The Golf Club 2 (April 11th)
- Prey (April 11th)
- Monster Hunter: World (April 18th)
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier (April 18th)
- Life is Strange 2: Episode 2 (April 24th)
- Resident Evil 5 (April 25th)
It’s worth noting that The Golf Club was made by Lunenberg, Nova Scotia-based developer HB Studios.
Some of the other big titles to hit Game Pass this year include Crackdown 3 and Canadian co-production Shadow of the Tomb Raider in February and Just Cause 4 and Fallout 4 in March.
Altogether, the service offers unlimited access to a catalogue of over 200 Xbox One games.
An Xbox Game Pass subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month in Canada.
Image credit: Capcom
Via: Polygon
Comments