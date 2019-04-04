The number of Windows Phone users is low and Facebook, similar to many others, announced it will discontinue several Windows Phone apps.
Facebook confirmed that its ‘family of apps’ for Windows Phone, which include the Facebook app, Messenger, and Instagram, will ‘no longer be available.’ The company noted the start date for pulling its app will begin on April 30th, 2019.
Those surviving Windows Phone users who want to use Facebook’s app can still do so but will have to use your mobile browser.
In 2016, Microsoft announced it was ending its Windows Phone initiatives, declaring it was no longer a ‘focus.’ Late last year, the company stopped issuing security and software updates and shifted to hone in on iOS and Android users by making its repertoire of apps available to all.
Source: Engadget
Comments