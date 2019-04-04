News
PREVIOUS|

Facebook pulling its apps from Windows Phone starting April 30, including Messenger and Instagram

Apr 4, 2019

9:06 AM EDT

0 comments

The number of Windows Phone users is low and Facebook, similar to many others, announced it will discontinue several Windows Phone apps.

Facebook confirmed that its ‘family of apps’ for Windows Phone, which include the Facebook app, Messenger, and Instagram, will ‘no longer be available.’ The company noted the start date for pulling its app will begin on April 30th, 2019.

Those surviving Windows Phone users who want to use Facebook’s app can still do so but will have to use your mobile browser.

In 2016, Microsoft announced it was ending its Windows Phone initiatives, declaring it was no longer a ‘focus.’ Late last year, the company stopped issuing security and software updates and shifted to hone in on iOS and Android users by making its repertoire of apps available to all.

Source: Engadget

Related Articles

News

Apr 24, 2018

5:00 PM EDT

Microsoft discontinues Teams and Skype for Windows phone

News

Jun 28, 2018

8:05 AM EDT

Artist designs render of the Windows Phone we always wanted

News

Oct 9, 2017

8:55 AM EDT

Windows Phone is no longer a ‘focus’ for Microsoft, no plans for new hardware or feat...

Comments