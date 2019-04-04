News
PREVIOUS|

NHL app now supports CarPlay, right on time for 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Apr 4, 2019

8:08 AM EDT

0 comments

The National Hockey League (NHL) has updated its NHL app on iOS to add CarPlay support.

This gives the app new functionality right before the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin on April 10th.

With the update, drivers can get access to live radio broadcasts on NHL games right from their dashboard. These streams will appear in the CarPlay NHL app interface once a game has begun. No subscription or account is required to tune in.

The NHL app on Android was also recently updated to include support for the 2019 Playoffs.

Via: MacRumors

Related Articles

News

Apr 2, 2019

11:15 AM EDT

Smart email app Spark arrives on Android as Google ends Inbox support

News

Apr 4, 2019

10:22 AM EDT

Apple cuts HomePod price to $399 in Canada

News

Apr 1, 2019

9:09 PM EDT

Vizio updates iOS SmartCast app to prepare for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit

Reviews

Jan 23, 2019

3:44 PM EDT

Waze and Apple’s CarPlay Hands-on: A step forward

Comments