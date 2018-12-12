News
Google photos no longer offers unlimited storage for unsupported video files

Google has made a slight tweak to how backing-up videos works in its Photos app

Dec 12, 2018

12:25 PM EST

Google is removing select video file types from the free compressed video and image storage option within Google Photos.

It’s unclear what video files are unsupported, but Google will still offer free compressed backups for most major file types. It can be reasoned that the search giant has decided to stop supporting free backups for large file types like RAW videos or VOB.

Users can still backup these unsupported file types, but it will cost Google Drive space instead of being free.

The service still supports:

  • .mpg
  • .mmv
  • .tod
  • .wmv
  • .asf
  • .avi
  • .divx
  • .mov
  • .m4v
  • .3gp
  • .3g2
  • .mp4
  • .m2t
  • .m2ts
  • .mkv

Source: Google Support Via: Android Police

