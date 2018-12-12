The Secret Way to Use Dropbox with your Mac

Cloud storage is great. It gives you more space, lets you sync your files across all your devices, and is never at risk for being lost or stolen. But constantly opening new apps and windows just to save a few gigabytes gets tedious. You’ve spent years crafting your workflows and you shouldn’t have to throw everything out and start fresh. That’s why you need a cloud service that prevents you from having to do any of this nonsense like CloudMounter For Mac.
This award-winning program (4/5 stars, Macworld and iMore) lets you manage your cloud services (including Dropbox, Google Drive, Amazon S3, and Microsoft OneDrive) with Finder as if they were local hard drives. It keeps all of your files available at the drop of a hat and protects them with advanced encryption. It works so well that you won’t even realize that you’re using the cloud.
A lifetime license to CloudMounter For Mac normally costs $60.20 CAD, but you can get it now for just $25.44 CAD. You can also use the code MERRY15 to save an additional 15%. It’s the perfect stocking stuffer for the techie in your life.
Comments