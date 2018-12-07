News
Rogers adds a Santa Tracker app to its Ignite TV platform

Dec 7, 2018

11:39 AM EST

Rogers Ignite TV subscribers can now access a built-in Santa Tracker app with plenty of holiday-themed content for kids.

The new app includes interactive features like Christmas karaoke, read-a-longs, games, popular holiday movies, holiday radio and the ability to track Santa on Christmas Eve.

Users can activate the tracker app through the Ignite TV apps menu. Alternatively, they can use voice commands like “Santa Tracker,” “Christmas Countdown,” “Ho Ho Ho” or “Where’s Santa?” via the Ignite TV voice remote to summon the tracker.

Rogers made the Santa Tracker app available last month, and users can access it until early January.

Source: Twitter (@Rogers) Via: iPhone in Canada

