Rogers offers select customers 3GB data add-on for free: report

Dec 7, 2018

11:29 AM EST

0 comments

National carrier Rogers has reportedly contacted select customers offering an extra 3GB add-on for free.

The report comes from a RedFlagDeals post written by Quebec-based Forum user ‘canque2009,’ who says they were offered the add-on data via an e-mail from the carrier.

Further replies indicate that the deal is also offered in Ontario and is even available for users on an employee discount plan. Additionally, replies suggest that the add-on will last for 24 months as long as the customer stays subscribed to eligible plans.

Let us know in the comments below if you’ve received a similar offer from the telecom.

Source: RedFlagDeals ‘canque2009’

