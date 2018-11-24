News
Newegg Canada Cyber Monday sale kicks off Sunday, November 25

Nov 24, 2018

2:05 PM EST

Newegg Canada will kick off its Cyber Monday sale on Sunday, November 25th.

The sale will bring hundreds of deals on some of the hottest categories in consumer tech. This includes PC gaming, smart home, drones, laptops, TVs and more.

Starting on Sunday, you’ll be able to view Newegg’s e-flyer with all the deals available. You can access the flyer at www.newegg.ca/e-flyer.

However, that link currently takes you to the Black Friday flyer — it’ll update with the Cyber Monday offers starting Sunday.

All sales prices are valid through 11:59pm on Monday, November 26th.

