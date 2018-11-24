News
Leaks show Samsung’s Galaxy A8s with ‘Infinity-O’ display camera cut out

The Galaxy A8s reportedly features three rear cameras, a Snapdragon 710 and 6GB of RAM

Nov 24, 2018

12:00 PM EST

0 comments

Samsung Galaxy A8s render

Recent leaks suggest Samsung is working on a successor to the Galaxy A8 called the Galaxy A8s. The leaks include a concept render and a screen protector with a rather unique trait.

Earlier this week, a concept render of the device from German tech blog AllAboutSamsung showed off how the A8s might look.

While it’s important to remember the image are just a render, AllAboutSamsung accurately predicted the 2018 Galaxy A9, lending some credence to the image.

Samsung Galaxy A8s render

Further, a recently leaked screen protector is allegedly for the Galaxy A8s. Immediately noticeable is the circular camera cut out in the top left corner of the screen protector. It appears to line up with the concept render of the A8s, which also features the front face camera in the display cut out.

However, a closer analysis of the screen protector reveals the top bezel is impressively thin, and the bottom has a slight chin. Again, this appears to line up with the concept render of the A8s.

Samsung Galaxy A8s screen protector

The render reveals the A8s will have a vertical rear camera layout, similar to the A9. Unlike the A9 however, the A8s will only have three rear cameras.

Additionally, it looks like the fingerprint sensor will be on the back of the device and not under the display.

The A8s will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 710 chipset and 6GB of RAM.

If the A8s does feature a circular display cut out for the camera — what Samsung calls an ‘Infinity-O‘ display — it could indicate an interesting year for Samsung phones. Earlier rumours suggest Samsung has exclusive access to ‘HIAA,’ a technology that uses lasers to punch holes in displays. It looks like Samsung may be trying to make the most of that exclusive access period.

Source: SlashLeaks, AllAboutSamsung Via: GSMArena

