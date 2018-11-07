Amazon opening smart home pop-up store at Toronto’s Eaton Centre

In an effort to build a bridge between digital and physical retail spaces, U.S.-based e-commerce giant Amazon is looking to gain mindshare with Canadians by opening a pop-up store in Toronto.
Torontonians will be able to visit the Amazon Canada pop-up store at the Eaton Centre on 220 Yonge Street between November 15th, 2018 and December 31st, 2018.
The goal is to showcase Amazon’s lineup of Alexa-powered devices, while giving consumers a chance to see how the company’s digital assistant integrates with smart home products from Amazon partners like Samsung, ecobee, Sonos, iRobot and Philips Hue.
What’s interesting is that Bell seems to be a partner in the project by promoting its 1.5GB fibre internet service.
Of course, Amazon will also sell the products it showcases at its pop-up store.
In an email to MobileSyrup, Amazon noted that customers “should be able to buy it using a QR code – they will use Amazon App to scan the code and will be directed to the appropriate detail page where they can complete the purchase.”
Source: Amazon Canada
Comments