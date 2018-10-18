Rogers announces plans to launch LTE-M network for IoT devices

Toronto-based national telecom service provider Rogers has announced plans to launch an LTE-M network to power internet of things (IoT) devices.
According to an October 18th, 2018 media release, Rogers will first roll out its LTE-M network in Ontario before the end of 2018.
Additional provinces will be able to connect to the network throughout 2019, and the entire country will be able to by 2020.
“As leaders in IoT, we are committed to supporting our customers as they explore the capabilities and benefits available through Rogers rapidly growing IoT ecosystem,” said Dean Prevost, president of enterprise at Rogers Communications, in the same October 18th media release.
“With the launch of LTE-M, we are empowering the adoption of reliable, low cost, and secure IoT solutions that support a variety of use cases such as asset tracking, smart cities, utilities, transportation, and supply chain management.”
LTE-M, also known as LTE Cat M1, is designed to connect IoT devices to the internet.
More specifically, it’s designed to allow low-power devices, such as crop and harvest sensors, to operate without the constant need to recharge batteries.
Montreal-based national carrier — and Rogers competitor — Bell previously announced plans to launch its own LTE-M network in 2018.
According to Nigel Wallis, vice president of IoT and industry research at IDC Canada, approximately 81 percent of medium and large Canadian organized use IoT devices today.
“The development of industry-specific IoT solutions addresses unique business needs, like smart utilities and smart asset tracking,” said Wallis, in the same media release.
“Low-power wide area networks (LPWAN) enable businesses to re-think traditional operations practices, and to innovate in ways they would not have attempted before.”
Rogers is currently accepting applications from IoT “solution providers” who are interested in working with the carrier.
Rogers is also accepting LTE-M field trial applications.
Source: Rogers
