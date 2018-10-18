RED releases spec sheet for the Hydrogen One smartphone

RED has finally revealed the spec sheet for its Hydrogen One smartphone.
According to the above spec sheet, the RED smartphone features a 5.7-inch 2D Holographic H4V LCD display with a 2,560 x 1,440 pixel resolution and 515ppi pixel density. Further, the phone sports a 4,500mAh battery with 128GB of internal storage, 6GB of RAM and dual selfie cameras both with 8.3-megapixel sensors.
It also includes dual-firing speakers and a dedicated shutter button, alongside volume controls and a Gorilla Glass Screen — though RED doesn’t specify which generation of Corning display.
On the rear, the phone sports dual rear-facing shooters with 12.3-megapixel sensors with 4K video capture capabilities. There is also a modular expansion connector similar to Moto’s Z-line of smartphones.
It’s odd that RED left out that the phone also sports 2017’s Snapdragon 835 processor. However, spec-wise the Hydrogen One features pretty high-level hardware.
RED will release the Hydrogen One to U.S. carriers on November 2nd.
