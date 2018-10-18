News
PREVIOUS|

RED releases spec sheet for the Hydrogen One smartphone

Oct 18, 2018

10:06 AM EDT

0 comments

RED has finally revealed the spec sheet for its Hydrogen One smartphone.

According to the above spec sheet, the RED smartphone features a 5.7-inch 2D Holographic H4V LCD display with a 2,560 x 1,440 pixel resolution and 515ppi pixel density. Further, the phone sports a 4,500mAh battery with 128GB of internal storage, 6GB of RAM and dual selfie cameras both with 8.3-megapixel sensors.

It also includes dual-firing speakers and a dedicated shutter button, alongside volume controls and a Gorilla Glass Screen — though RED doesn’t specify which generation of Corning display.

On the rear, the phone sports dual rear-facing shooters with 12.3-megapixel sensors with 4K video capture capabilities. There is also a modular expansion connector similar to Moto’s Z-line of smartphones.

It’s odd that RED left out that the phone also sports 2017’s Snapdragon 835 processor. However, spec-wise the Hydrogen One features pretty high-level hardware.

RED will release the Hydrogen One to U.S. carriers on November 2nd.

Related Articles

News

May 2, 2018

2:30 PM EDT

RED’s Hydrogen One smartphone delayed until August 2018

News

Sep 28, 2018

4:14 PM EDT

RED to give aluminum Hydrogen One to all customers who pre-ordered the Ti model

News

May 22, 2018

4:51 PM EDT

Red, Lucid building 8K camera compatible with Hydrogen One phone

News

Jul 10, 2018

7:13 AM EDT

Red OnePlus 6 is now available in Canada

Comments