Here are Halloween-themed shows and movies you can stream on Netflix Canada

With Halloween around the corner, we’re highlighting all the new scary shows being added to Canadian streaming services this month.
Netflix
On October 20th, Netflix will launch several Halloween classics. These movies will make their way to Netflix Canada on the 20th.
On October 26th
Here are the Halloween-themed and spooky movies that are available on Netflix.
- Apostle
- Annihilation
- The Haunting of Hill House
- The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell
- Ghoul
- Malevolent
- Errementari – the blacksmith and the devil
- The Purge Election Year
- Cult of Chucky
- The Babysitter
- Haunters: The Art of the Scare
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- The Housemaid
- Terrifier
- Veronica
- The Mist
- The 3rd Eye
- Mother!
- Silent Hill
- The Grudge
- Monster House
- AGYAAT
- Horror Story
- Pizza
- Tyler Perry’s Boo 2!
- Jeepers Creepers 3
- The Conjuring 2
- Don’t Breathe
- Scream 4
- Insidious 3
- Friday the 13th: Part 4
- Friday the 13th: Part 5
- Friday the 13th: Part 6
- Friday the 13th: Part 7
Here are some Halloween-themed shows for the kids.
- All Hallows’ Eve
- R.L Stine’s The Haunting Hour
- Coraline
- Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell
- Hotel Transylvania
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- Super Monsters
- Super Monsters Save Halloween
- Alvin and the Chipmunks – Meet the Wolfman
- Alvin the Chipmunks – Meet Frankenstein
- The Real Ghostbusters
Netflix has a lot more horror movies and shows on its website. However, this a good selection of some of the most popular and scariest. To check out all of Netflix horror shows, click here; for horror films, click here; and for Halloween-themed options, click here.
Lastly, just a friendly reminder from Netflix Canada’s Twitter account “no, we’re not getting Hocus Pocus or the Halloweentown movies.”
