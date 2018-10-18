News
Here are Halloween-themed shows and movies you can stream on Netflix Canada

Oct 18, 2018

8:14 AM EDT

With Halloween around the corner, we’re highlighting all the new scary shows being added to Canadian streaming services this month.

Netflix

On October 20th, Netflix will launch several Halloween classics. These movies will make their way to Netflix Canada on the 20th.

On October 26th

Here are the Halloween-themed and spooky movies that are available on Netflix.

Here are some Halloween-themed shows for the kids.

Netflix has a lot more horror movies and shows on its website. However, this a good selection of some of the most popular and scariest. To check out all of Netflix horror shows, click here; for horror films, click here; and for Halloween-themed options, click here.

Lastly, just a friendly reminder from Netflix Canada’s Twitter account “no, we’re not getting Hocus Pocus or the Halloweentown movies.”

