Competition Bureau to investigate high-speed internet purchasing habits

The Competition Bureau wants to learn more about Canadian high-speed internet purchasing habits.
According to an October 16th, 2018 media release, the Competition Bureau has formally launched a consultation to learn more about Canadian purchasing habits, as well as experiences with the country’s internet service providers.
Anyone interested in contributing to the Bureau’s latest consultation can do so by filling out an online survey.
The survey itself is comprised of 14 multiple choice questions, as well as space for respondents to share their experiences.
The Competition Bureau also shared an update on its broadband internet services industry study that was launched in May 2018.
The Bureau has reportedly met with approximately 20 vested parties, including broadband service providers, government bodies, consumer groups and academics. Exactly 19 written submissions were also collected by the Bureau.
“At this stage of the study, the Bureau has not drawn any conclusions, and remains of an open mind,” said the Competition Bureau.
The Competition Bureau expects to complete its study analysis by March 2019, and is aiming to publish the results of its study “no later than June 2019.”
Comments