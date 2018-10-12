News
PREVIOUS|

Razer to release transparent Razer Phone 2

Oct 12, 2018

9:03 AM EDT

0 comments

The new Razer Phone 2

Razer plans to release a transparent variant of its recently announced Razer 2 Phone, according to Android Authority.

At launch, the $1,100 CAD Razer Phone 2, which is set to ship to Canadian customers on October 22nd, is only available in one colour, ‘Mirror Black.’ Later in the year, Razer plans to start shipping the handset in a matte “Satin” colour.

Razer hasn’t said when it would start shipping the transparent Razer Phone 2, nor whether it will cost more than the two standard models.

As Android Authority notes, transparent smartphones have become something of a rage recently, with devices like the HTC U12 Plus adopting the look. Part of the interest in transparent devices has been inspired by YouTube creator Zack ‘JerryRigEverything’ Nelson. Nelson has created multiple tutorials on how to modify existing smartphones to feature transparent backs.

Source: Android Authority

Related Articles

News

Oct 11, 2018

9:16 AM EDT

Razer launches $1,100 CAD Razer Phone 2

News

Sep 28, 2018

3:12 PM EDT

Razer Phone 2 render leaks online

News

Oct 11, 2018

12:03 PM EDT

Razer has new mobile gaming accessories to go with its new phone

News

Oct 10, 2018

6:27 PM EDT

New Razer Phone 2 details leak on Amazon

Comments