You can download the new iPhone wallpapers now

Apple won’t officially release IOS 12 until Monday, September 17th, but that hasn’t stopped leakers from extracting and sharing the wallpapers that come with the new iPhones.
The new backgrounds are titled ‘Bubbles’. Users can download them now. One leaker has shared the three iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max wallpapers. Another has a few Bubble variants with more colour to go alongside the iPhone XR.
Since the wallpapers are called Bubbles, it means they aren’t planets, like some online speculation seemed to suggest.
One of the more interesting aspects of the backgrounds is that they’re Live Wallpapers, meaning that users can touch and hold on the lock screen to see them animate.
9to5Mac notes that there’s currently no way to extract a Live Wallpaper file in its full resolution, but users can grab a low-res copy here.
The iPhone XS and XS Max are reportedly coming with some of the old Live Wallpapers too. According to 9to5Mac, the ‘Ink’ wallpapers that shipped with the iPhone 6S are still around. However, Apple has removed the ‘Sand’ wallpaper and iPhone X marketing images.
Either way, the stark contrast between the bubble and the black background should look great on any phone screen, not just a new OLED iPhone.
Users can download the XR wallpapers here, and you can save the XS and XS Max wallpapers below (download low-res Live Wallpapers here).
Source: 9to5Mac
