News
PREVIOUS|

Nintendo releasing retro NES controllers with Switch Online service

Sep 13, 2018

6:26 PM EDT

0 comments

Nintendo Switch with Splatoon 2

Nintendo has announced new retro Nintendo Entertainment System-inspired controllers that will be available for purchase exclusively for members of its upcoming Switch Online service.

The gamepads will let users play the 20 classic NES games offered for free with the Switch Online service using a retro-style control scheme.

The NES controllers will cost $59.99 USD (approximately $78 CAD). However, exact Canadian pricing and availability was not confirmed. MobileSyrup will update this article with Canadian pricing once it becomes available.

As previously announced, Nintendo Switch Online will launch on Tuesday, September 18th. The service will offer access to online multiplayer in games like Splatoon 2 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, as well as cloud storage for game saves.

Further, as mentioned before, Switch Online members will be able to download 20 classic Nintendo Entertainment System games at launch at no additional cost, including Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda. Each title will also feature newly added online functionality, such as a leaderboard feature or online co-op.

There will be a few different Nintendo Switch Online membership options available to Canadians. A one-month subscription will cost $4.99 CAD, while three months is priced at $9.99 and 12 months costs $24.99. Finally, a family membership — which supports up to eight online Nintendo accounts — will cost $44.99-per-year.

Related Articles

News

Sep 12, 2018

10:44 AM EDT

Nintendo reschedules Direct presentation, confirms online service will go live September 18

News

Aug 10, 2018

10:39 AM EDT

Nintendo Switch Online service to launch in second half of September

News

Sep 5, 2018

6:50 PM EDT

Nintendo Switch Online to offer online co-op in original Mario Bros.

News

Sep 13, 2018

6:41 PM EDT

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch bundle coming to Canada

Comments