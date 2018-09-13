Nintendo releasing retro NES controllers with Switch Online service

Nintendo has announced new retro Nintendo Entertainment System-inspired controllers that will be available for purchase exclusively for members of its upcoming Switch Online service.
#NintendoSwitchOnline will feel even more authentic by using the new wireless NES style controllers with the classic #NES games, available for purchase exclusively for paid Nintendo Switch Online members!
For more details, visit: https://t.co/1iDHUEEU2m pic.twitter.com/Q0yaFDmug5
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2018
The gamepads will let users play the 20 classic NES games offered for free with the Switch Online service using a retro-style control scheme.
The NES controllers will cost $59.99 USD (approximately $78 CAD). However, exact Canadian pricing and availability was not confirmed. MobileSyrup will update this article with Canadian pricing once it becomes available.
As previously announced, Nintendo Switch Online will launch on Tuesday, September 18th. The service will offer access to online multiplayer in games like Splatoon 2 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, as well as cloud storage for game saves.
Further, as mentioned before, Switch Online members will be able to download 20 classic Nintendo Entertainment System games at launch at no additional cost, including Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda. Each title will also feature newly added online functionality, such as a leaderboard feature or online co-op.
There will be a few different Nintendo Switch Online membership options available to Canadians. A one-month subscription will cost $4.99 CAD, while three months is priced at $9.99 and 12 months costs $24.99. Finally, a family membership — which supports up to eight online Nintendo accounts — will cost $44.99-per-year.
