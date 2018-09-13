News
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch bundle coming to Canada

Sep 13, 2018

6:41 PM EDT

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Nintendo has confirmed that a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle will release on November 2nd in Canada.

This appears to be the same bundle that was leaked by French retailer Carrefoure late last month.

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle features several Smash Bros. fighters on the grey Switch dock, including Link, Mario and Pikachu. Meanwhile, the matching grey Switch Joy-Cons feature the iconic Smash Bros. logo. The bundle will also include a code to download Super Smash Bros. Ultimate when it launches on December 7th.

Nintendo has confirmed to MobileSyrup that the Switch Smash Bros. bundle will cost $449.99 CAD in Canada.

During its Direct livestream, Nintendo also confirmed that Isabelle from the Animal Crossing franchise will be a playable fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. 

