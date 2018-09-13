Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch bundle coming to Canada

Nintendo has confirmed that a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle will release on November 2nd in Canada.
This appears to be the same bundle that was leaked by French retailer Carrefoure late last month.
The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle features several Smash Bros. fighters on the grey Switch dock, including Link, Mario and Pikachu. Meanwhile, the matching grey Switch Joy-Cons feature the iconic Smash Bros. logo. The bundle will also include a code to download Super Smash Bros. Ultimate when it launches on December 7th.
New bundle approaching! This upcoming bundle will include a #NintendoSwitch system, Super #SmashBrosUltimate branded Joy-Con controllers and dock, as well as a download code for the game. Available 11/2. pic.twitter.com/Ij9hGxYO7P
— Nintendo of Canada (@NintendoCanada) September 13, 2018
Nintendo has confirmed to MobileSyrup that the Switch Smash Bros. bundle will cost $449.99 CAD in Canada.
During its Direct livestream, Nintendo also confirmed that Isabelle from the Animal Crossing franchise will be a playable fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
