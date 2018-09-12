Intel opens GPU engineering lab in North York, Ontario: report

U.S.-based silicon manufacturer Intel has established a graphics processing unit (GPU) engineering lab in Toronto’s North York neighbourhood.
According to a report from the Globe and Mail, Intel opened the lab on September 12th, 2018, with the goal of working towards a proprietary GPU by 2020.
The new GPU lab will be led by Joseph Facca, a former senior director at U.S.-based AMD — a company that creates its own line of CPUs and GPUs.
According to Ari Rauch, who spoke with the Globe and Mail, Intel’s lab will be staffed by hundreds of engineers working exclusively on GPU technology research.
While Intel is widely known for its line of CPUs, the company has never been known for its ability to compete in the GPU space. Instead, that space has traditionally been monopolized by GPU products released by AMD and U.S.-based Nvidia.
Source: The Globe and Mail
