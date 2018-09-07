Nokia might launch a smartphone with five rear-facing cameras

News
HMD Global, the Finnish owners of the Nokia-brand, might be working on a smartphone with five rear-facing cameras.

Surprisingly this isn’t the first time we’ve seen rumours of a smartphone featuring five shooters, with Huawei and LG reportedly also working on devices that include the same number of cameras.

A leaked image shows off the handset with what appears to be a seven-sensor setup, though it only features five camera lenses, one flash and an additional sensor. Below the top-centre lens, the phone features Zeiss branding similar to Nokia’s past handsets.

It’s currently unclear why anyone would ever require that many camera lenses in a smartphone. The Huawei P20 Pro features a triple rear-facing camera and in total sports 68-megapixels, with up to 3x optical zoom or 5x hybrid zoom. It’s possible that this Nokia handset could feature zoom past 3x, along with other unique camera functionality.

Further, the handset looks somewhat similar to Light’s crazy looking nine camera phone setup.

Source: IThome Via: The Verge

