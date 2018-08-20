News
Huawei Mate 20 to feature Essential Phone-like notch and triple rear-facing camera

Aug 20, 2018

1:01 PM EDT

Specs and images of the Huawei Mate 20 have surfaced online.

The Mate 20 is Huawei’s upcoming flagship smartphone. While lacking the style of the P-series, the Mate is where Huawei typically launches its next-gen chipset.

Huawei Mate 20

XDA Developers obtained firmware files from the Mate 20, also codenamed Hima, helping to reveal the specs of the upcoming smartphone. Further, XDA has published renders based off real-life photographs of the phone.

XDA says the photographs “were of an engineering sample from a trusted Chinese source.”

The images reveal the phone’s Essential Phone-like notch and L-shaped triple rear-facing camera setup. The handset also appears to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB-C port. Additionally, there’s a tiny speaker above the waterdrop-shaped notch.

Spec-wise, the Mate 20 reportedly features a 4,200mAh battery, 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a 2,244 x 1,080-pixel resolution, Kirin 980 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

According to a South African press release, Huawei will unveil the Mate 20 in October.

Source: XDA Developers

