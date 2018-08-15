LG V40 ThinQ: Everything we know so far, including leaks, specs and release date

South Korean smartphone manufacturer LG has released some great smartphones over the past few years.
While the company slipped up with the LG G5 and its ‘Friends‘ modular accessories, as well opted to put an older processor in the LG G6, the more recently released V30 and G7 ThinQ are solid smartphones.
Now it’s about time for the LG V40 ThinQ. With last year’s V30 often being referred to as a multimedia winner, expectations for the V40 are currently very high.
Here’s everything that we know so far about the LG V40 ThinQ.
Latest news
This story will be updated with the latest news about the LG V40 ThinQ until LG officially unveils the phone.
July 19th
News from South Korean publication ET News reveals that the LG V40 ThinQ will sport a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. Further the publication says the phone will support 20-megapixel, 16-megapixel and 13-megapixel rear camera shooters. While the two front cameras will be used for a 3D mapping face unlock feature.
June 26th
A source spoke with Android Police revealing more details about the LG V40 ThinQ.
The information indicated that the V40 will sport five total cameras, with two being located on the front and three on the rear. The two front cameras will support a face unlocking feature for 3D mapping — also mentioned in the ET News post — and the rear will sport three cameras.
One camera will feature a standard wide lens, while another is rumoured to include an ultra-wide lens and the third is currently undetermined, though Android Police notes it could possibly be a zoom lens, or designed for specific depth-of-field effects.
Features/Specs:
Currently the devices specs are unknown, but here’s what we know about the V40 so far:
- Snapdragon 845
- Dedicated Google button
- LG Quad digital-to-analog converter DAC for Hi-Fi audio
- Face Unlock (3D mapping)
- Three rear cameras (20-megapixel, 16-megapixel, 13-megapixel)
- LG G7-like appearance
Release Date
- Currently, there are a couple of different rumoured release dates for the LG V40 ThinQ.
- Evan Blass indicates that the phone will drop in the late summer or early fall.
- Meanwhile, ET News indicates that LG reveal the phone in mid September and officially launch the device in early October.
What we expect
While it’s unclear what exactly will be featured in the LG V40 ThinQ in terms of specs, there are some things we can guess about the handset.
Snapdragon 845/6GB of RAM
It’s likely that the LG V40 ThinQ will feature a Snapdragon 845 chipset as well as 6GB of RAM. While the G7 ThinQ had up to 6GB of RAM, the V35 ThinQ (exclusive to Verizon) only offered 6GB of RAM. It’s possible that the LG V40 will offer up to 8GB of RAM, but don’t hold your breath.
P-OLED display
It’s possible the P-OLED display will make its way back with the V40 ThinQ. According to an interview with Android Headlines LG will save its OLED displays for its V-series handsets, as the company believes the V-series is for a more niche market.
Five cameras
Rumours predict that the V-series will feature five cameras. While five cameras will be a first for smartphones, LG’s V series lineup is the place to do it. According to Frank Lee, LG MobileComm USA’s director of public relations, the V-series is the testing ground for flagship features.
Larger display
LG’s V-series handsets also typically feature larger displays when compared to the phone’s G-series counterparts. While the G7 ThinQ is the largest G-series smartphone to date, the LG V40 ThinQ, might feature an even larger display — likely not by much, but enough that it’s comparable to one of LG’s top competitors, Samsung and its Note 9’s 6.4-inch display.
