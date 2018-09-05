New Samsung Chromebook passes through Wi-Fi Alliance

News
Samsung's new Chromebook runs Chrome OS 69

Sep 5, 2018

3:50 PM EDT

Samsung

It looks like Samsung is working on a new Chromebook. The new device was discovered by About Chromebooks which spotted the Chromebook passing through the Wi-Fi Alliance. 

The Wi-Fi Alliance details the upcoming device’s model number ‘XE5251BBI.’ The listing also confirms that the Chromebook is running Chrome OS 69 and supports the 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands.

It’s unclear if Samsung’s new Chromebook will be an entry-level or premium device.

Samsung sells a variety of Windows laptops and Chromebooks. This year, Samsung took the wraps off of its second-generation Chromebook Plus.

It’s worth noting that, much like the new Chromebook Plus, it’s likely Canadians won’t get the chance to purchase Samsung’s as-of-yet unannounced Chromebook.

Source: Wi-Fi Alliance, About Chromebooks Via: 9to5Google

