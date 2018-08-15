News
Rogers is boosting its wireless network services in Saskatoon

Rogers and Fido users in the Hampton Village in the City of  Saskatoon will soon have access to faster and more reliable wireless services.

This upgrade is part of a wave of investments that Rogers has been committing to in Saskatchewan. The goal is to start moving Rogers’ wireless customers closer to 5G speeds as the new wireless standard approaches.

This new “equipment is based on the latest global 3GPP standards, including 4×4 MIMO, four-carrier aggregation and 256 QAM,” reads Rogers’ press release. All of this is likely being done in an effort to get the carriers’ network ready for the rollout of 5G.

Rogers is even working with the Swedish company Ericsson on its future 5G infrastructure.

“We are on the brink of the next generation of network technology, improved wireless enhancements connect customers and businesses in Saskatoon to the moments that matter most in their lives today and prepare our network for tomorrow,” said Larry Goerzen, the president of the Alberta and prairies region at Rogers.

