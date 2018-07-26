Canadian national carrier Rogers Wireless announced that it has enhanced its network in Brampton, Ontario; Port Dover, Ontario; Qualicum Beach, British Columbia; Regina, Saskatchewan; and Medicine Hat, Alberta.
The carrier delivered the news in a series of July 26th, 2018 media releases, explaining that the network improvements are part of a “multi-year national network plan to bring next generation wireless services to Canadians, including gigabit LTE network and 5G with future-ready technology and equipment that is based on the latest global 3GPP standards, including 4×4 MIMO, four-carrier aggregation and 256 QAM.”
It’s important to note that today’s network enhancement announcement also applies to the network maintained by Rogers flanker brand Fido.
Rogers is currently working with Swedish telecom equipment manufacturer Ericsson to prepare the carrier for the eventual rollout of 5G across the country.
The company formally announced its partnership with Ericsson, as well as a multi-year 5G plan, at a media event in Toronto in April 2018.
Rogers CEO Joe Natale used the company’s second quarter 2018 earnings call to announce that the company is making “steady progress” towards eventually deploying a 5G network.
“We have signed key strategic agreements with more to come, and plans are underway to deploy thousands of small cells,” said Natale.
