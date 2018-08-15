Microsoft’s next Xbox Elite Controller to reportedly launch in October

The next version of Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Controller will release in October, according to The Verge senior editor Tom Warren.
On Twitter, Warren said that the controller is codenamed “Washburn” and will cost $149 USD (approximately $195.85 CAD).
Warren is presumably referring to Elite Controller, given that $149 USD is also the cost of the Elite and Microsoft hasn’t offered any other gamepads at that price.
The first Elite Controller launched in October 2015 as a gamepad option for competitive gamers, featuring several customizable buttons and trigger locks.
Xbox codename Washburn. It’s a $149 Xbox controller that will ship in October…
— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 14, 2018
Back in January, images of a second iteration of the Elite Controller reportedly surfaced, indicating that Microsoft may be adding three-level hair trigger locks, longer paddle key travel and a three profile switch.
Microsoft will likely reveal more about the next Elite controller during its Inside Xbox presentation next week at the annual gamescom event in Germany. The company has confirmed that it will be showing off new Xbox One bundles and accessories at gamescom.
New information will also be revealed about games like Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves and more.
The Inside Xbox episode will be livestreamed on August 21st at 7:30am PT/10:30am ET on Xbox.com, Microsoft’s Mixer service, YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and Twitter.
Via: IGN
