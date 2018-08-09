Samsung DeX is built into the Galaxy Note 9, no DeX Pad required

Samsung’s DeX desktop platform is now built into the Galaxy Note 9.
As a result, Samsung users no longer need to purchase a separate DeX Pad accessory to take advantage of the Note 9’s PC-like capabilities. Instead, all that’s needed is a single HDMI to USB-C adapter and an external monitor.
Plugging in the Galaxy Note 9 into a monitor launches the DeX desktop platform. The DeX Desktop is a feature that allows the company’s Android-powered devices to function like a Windows-based PC.
With the Note 9, the smartphone can be used as both a keyboard and trackpad when running DeX. When not used in that capacity, it’s possible to still utilize the Note 9 as a standard smartphone while DeX is still launched on an external display.
With 6GB or 8GB of RAM, you’ll likely have an almost near Chromebook experience on a smartphone thanks to this new feature.
The Note 9’s new DeX functionality is similar to how Huawei handles its smartphone’s desktop experience with the Mate 10 and P20 Pro.
