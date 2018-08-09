News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung DeX is built into the Galaxy Note 9, no DeX Pad required

Aug 9, 2018

12:17 PM EDT

0 comments

samsung dex

Samsung’s DeX desktop platform is now built into the Galaxy Note 9.

As a result, Samsung users no longer need to purchase a separate DeX Pad accessory to take advantage of the Note 9’s PC-like capabilities. Instead, all that’s needed is a single HDMI to USB-C adapter and an external monitor.

Plugging in the Galaxy Note 9 into a monitor launches the DeX desktop platform. The DeX Desktop is a feature that allows the company’s Android-powered devices to function like a Windows-based PC.

With the Note 9, the smartphone can be used as both a keyboard and trackpad when running DeX. When not used in that capacity, it’s possible to still utilize the Note 9 as a standard smartphone while DeX is still launched on an external display.

With 6GB or 8GB of RAM, you’ll likely have an almost near Chromebook experience on a smartphone thanks to this new feature.

The Note 9’s new DeX functionality is similar to how Huawei handles its smartphone’s desktop experience with the Mate 10 and P20 Pro.

Related Articles

News

Aug 9, 2018

1:01 PM EDT

Samsung Wireless Charger Duo costs $149.99

News

Aug 9, 2018

12:32 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 can feature up to 1TB of storage

News

Aug 9, 2018

12:45 PM EDT

Samsung announces Galaxy Home smart speaker powered by Bixby

News

Aug 9, 2018

12:43 PM EDT

Samsung launches multi-device, long-term partnership with Spotify

Comments