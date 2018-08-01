News
Xbox weekly sale discounts Bethesda games and Fortnite’s Founder Pack

Aug 1, 2018

8:16 AM EDT

Microsoft has revealed this week’s Xbox One sale, which features a number of Bethesda games, Fortnite – Deluxe Founder’s Pack and The Surge.

Below is a highlight of some of the deals (listed in Canadian dollars), note that some of the below games require a Xbox Live Gold membership.

To check out the complete list take a look at the Microsoft Store or Major Nelson’s list of games.

