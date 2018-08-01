Xbox weekly sale discounts Bethesda games and Fortnite’s Founder Pack

Microsoft has revealed this week’s Xbox One sale, which features a number of Bethesda games, Fortnite – Deluxe Founder’s Pack and The Surge.
Below is a highlight of some of the deals (listed in Canadian dollars), note that some of the below games require a Xbox Live Gold membership.
- Doom: $24.99 (originally $18.74)
- Fortnite – Deluxe Founder’s Pack: $40 (originally $79.99)
- EA Sports UFC 3: $32 (originally $79.99)
- EA Sports NHL 18: $13 (originally $51.99)
- The Evil Within 2: $32 (originally $79.99)
- Not A Hero: Super Snazzy Edition: $3.25 (originally $12.99)
- Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle: $32.40 (originally $80.99)
- Seasons after Fall: $6.75 (originally $26.99)
- Styx: Shards of Darkness: $16.25 (originally $64.99)
- The Surge: $16.75 (originally $66.99)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus: $30 (originally $79.99)
To check out the complete list take a look at the Microsoft Store or Major Nelson’s list of games.
