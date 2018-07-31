News
BlackBerry Evolve to launch on August 2nd in India

Jul 31, 2018

10:41 AM EDT

BlackBerry India has tweeted out the release date for its upcoming smartphone, the BlackBerry Evolve.

The new BlackBerry-branded handset is set to launch on August 2nd.

Optiemus, the licensee of the BlackBerry brand in India — similar to TCL in North America — is expected to launch a handset with a near bezel-less display and an 18:9 aspect ratio. Further, rumours claim the phone sports a dual-rear camera setup with low-light enhancements and optical zoom. The phone also sports a 4,000mAh battery.

Many predict the BlackBerry Evolve will only launch in India, though there’s a slim chance of the device will eventually come to Canada. Previously Optiemus and TCL worked together to launch the KEYone in India, according to CrackBerry.

Which means it’s possible the two companies may work together to launch the Evolve in North America.

If not, there’s always Amazon.

Source: BlackBerry Mobile India

