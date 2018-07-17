Optiemus is releasing the BlackBerry Ghost and Ghost Pro with different names.
According to prolific leaker Evan Blass, the phones are coming to market as the BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X.
The leaker doesn’t say much else about the rumoured devices in his latest tweet, however, previous leaks indicate that the BlackBerry Evolve will sport a 4,000mAh battery, a dual rear camera setup with low light enhancements and optical zoom.
Further, the Evolve will feature a near-bezeless display and an 18:9 aspect ratio.
Optiemus is the manufacturer of BlackBerry branded devices in India, similar to TCL in North America. The handset will reach India first and foremost, with only a slim chance of it coming to Canada. Previously, Optiemus and TCL worked together to launch the KEYone in India, according to CrackBerry.
It’s possible the two companies will come together again to launch the Evolve in North America.
According to Blass, the phone will launch sometime this summer.
