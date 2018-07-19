Freedom Mobile launches $15/250MB and $25/1GB low-cost data plans

Additionally, the carrier has introduced two new low-cost data plans — a 250MB plan that starts at $15 per month and a 1GB plan starting at $25 per month.
The new plans are $5 extra if customers do not set up Auto Pay online, which grants them a newly-introduced ‘Digital Discount.’
The 250MB plan includes unlimited text to Canada and the U.S., 100 minutes of Canada-wide talk and unlimited incoming calls. The 1GB plan features Canada-wide calling for $0.05 per minute and unlimited text to Canada and the U.S.
Freedom’s new plans come following Canada’s telecom regulator mandating that Bell, Rogers and Telus propose low-cost, data-only plans.
“Too many Canadians cannot afford wireless services because it is simply too expensive for their monthly budget — their exclusion is contributing to a growing digital divide. Canadians want access to more high-speed data at a fair price, they don’t want to be penalized for using too much, and they want to clearly understand what they’re paying for,” said Paul McAleese, president of wireless at Shaw in a press statement.
“With innovative plans, like our Big Gig offers, we have demonstrated to Canadians that they can expect more from Freedom Mobile. Canadians deserve better from their wireless provider, and we are committed to delivering for them.”
As of today, Freedom has also introduced new roaming options and an increase in plan prices that is offset by the new Digital Discount. It has also increased the amount of ‘Away’ Canadian data provided in certain plans (meaning more data that can be used off Freedom’s network in Canada).
For example, the $60/10GB plan previously had 500MB of data, but now has 1GB. Additionally, users can now add 1GB of Away Canadian data for $30.
Source: Freedom Mobile
