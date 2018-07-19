Freedom Mobile has increased the prices of its plans by $5 CAD, unless you set up ‘Auto Pay.’
Additionally, the carrier has introduced two new low-cost data plans.
The telecom is now offering what it calls a ‘Digital Discount’ that brings the price of plans down by $5. However, the $5 savings equals the amount of Freedom’s previous pricing structure.
To receive the ‘Digital Discount,’ customers must activate a ‘Pay After’ or ‘Pay Before’ on either the Big Gig 10GB/15GB/20GB, Big Gig + Talk 5GB/10GB/15GB/20GB, Home 250MB/500MB/2GB or the Data Plan 1GB plans.
Following that, set up ‘Auto Pay’ — pre-authorized payments — and then redeem the ‘Digital Discount’ promotion code.
New customers can head into a Freedom Mobile retail location or through customer care. Existing customers can switch through My Account to get one of the eligible plans before setting up the ‘Digital Discount.’
Using the ‘Digital Discount’ will get customers the previous pricing tiers, however, they will also have to feel comfortable with pre-authorized payments.
Of note: the carrier’s $15/4GB tablet plan is unaffected by this change.
Freedom introduced its Big Gig plans in October 2017, ushering in a wave of competitive holiday pricing between itself and Rogers, Telus and Bell on $60/10GB plans.
Source: Freedom Mobile
Comments