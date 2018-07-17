News
Twitter reveals Canada’s most popular emojis for World Emoji Day

Jul 17, 2018

1:01 PM EDT

Twitter Canada on phone

Today is World Emoji Day, and to celebrate, Twitter Canada has revealed the most popular emojis used on the platform by Canadians.

Specifically, Twitter Canada looked at the top 10 most overall used emojis, as well as the top 10 emojis from the food, animal and sports categories.

Twitter Canada emoji

Canadian and worldwide emoji usage was also compared:

Twitter Canada emoji

In addition to the graphics, Twitter Canada also revealed the following Canadian emoji usage statistics:

  • The ‘basketball’ emoji was used eight percent more than the hockey stick emoji and 14 percent more than the baseball emoji
  • The ‘cheers — beer’ emoji had 2.2 times more uses than wine and 3.9 times more uses than coffee
  • The ‘dog’ emoji was used 11 percent more than the cat emoji
  • The ‘peach’ emoji was the most used fruit/vegetable emoji
  • The ‘pizza’ emoji was used more than the beer and wine emojis combined

In other Twitter Canada users, the company also recently revealed which Canadian politicians, athletes and actors are the most popular on the platform. Some of the biggest Canadian Twitter users include Seth Rogen, Drake, The Weeknd and Jim Carrey.

