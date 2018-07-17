Rogers adds 215 call centre jobs in Moncton, New Brunswick

Rogers is hiring for 215 new call centre positions in New Brunswick’s largest city, Moncton.
That brings the national telecom’s total employment in greater Moncton to 1,000, including call centre agents, sales reps, technicians and corporate management.
Considering that at last count Moncton’s metro area population was at 144,810, the hiring represents a significant influx of jobs for the area.
Rogers has operated a call centre in Moncton for the past 15 years.
“We are very pleased to see Rogers expand its current operation in Moncton. The company has a history of success in our city as well as in our region,” said Dawn Arnold, mayor of Moncton, in a press statement.
“The addition of 215 new jobs demonstrates that they see Moncton as a great partner and an ideal place to do business. Our talented workforce is definitely a key component behind Rogers’ continued investment in our economy.”
The addition of new customer service jobs comes over a year into Joseph Natale’s leadership. Natale, formerly CEO at Telus — which is known for having some of the lowest customer churn in the industry — outlined customer services as one of his main points of focus on his first day at Rogers.
Natale repeated an emphasis on customer service in an internal memo in January after a CBC report alleged there is a high-pressure sales environment at Rogers call centres — a charge the carrier denied.
Rogers told MobileSyrup in January 2018 that it employed employs 800 sales agents and 4,500 consumer care agents.
Comments