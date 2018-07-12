SaskTel lost approximately 8,400 wireless customers between 2017 and 2018

Saskatchewan-based Crown carrier SaskTel announced that it lost 8,434 customers between 2017 and 2018.
According to the carrier’s 2017/2018 financial report, SaskTel went from boasting 615,882 wireless customers in 2017 to 607,448 wireless customers in 2018.
SaskTel stated that the loss of customers was a result of the carrier’s shuttering of its CDMA network.
“Prepaid access counts decreased year over year as a result of the CDMA exit in July 2017, when a large number of inactive prepaid accounts were terminated,” reads an excerpt from SaskTel’s latest financial report.
The carrier also reported a revenue of $1.25 billion in its 2017/2018 financial report.
Of that number, SaskTelâ€™s telecom business generated $340.2 million. The carrier reported a net income of $121.0 million. While the carrierâ€™s figures are certainly impressive, SaskTel missed target revenues and target net income for 2017/2018.
The carrier aimed for a total revenue of $1.32 billion, a telecom revenue of $373.9 million and a net income of $122.1 million.
In comparison to its 2017 figures, SaskTelâ€™s overall revenue dropped by roughly $29.6 million, while its net income dropped by $13.8 million. SaskTelâ€™s wireless revenue also decreased by $14.0 million compared to 2016/2017.
In spite of the loss of some of its wireless customers, the carrierâ€™s internet customers increased, going from 275,356 in 2017 to 279,031 in 2018.
Comments