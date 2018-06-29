Essential is offering a special summertime deal on its accessories.
Until July 15th, phone owners can go to the Essential website and register for a discount code. Using the code, customers can get Essential’s Earphones HD for $49 USD. Normally those headphones are $99, so that’s a pretty good deal.
Additionally, customers can get the Essential 360 Camera and its protective case for $69 instead of the regular $214. Note that in order to get the discount on the camera, you must add the protective case to the cart. It gets discounted to $0.
Both these options are incredibly good deals. The total before applying the discount code is $317 USD. It drops down to $118 after applying the code.
To take advantage, customers just have to provide an email to Essential and let them know where they got the phone — for most Canadian Essential owners, that will likely be Telus.
MobileSyrup got its hands on the Earphones HD earlier this month. The headphones sound great and work well with a number of devices. However, the biggest problem with the Earphones HD was the cost of shipping, which rocketed the price to upwards of $200.
😭😭😭 why it cost so much to ship in Canada ?!?.. pic.twitter.com/xUZFJcsaOo
— Leany C-Lapointe (@Sir_Leany) June 28, 2018
While the summer discount brings down the cost of the accessories significantly, it doesn’t do much for the cost of shipping. Some Canadians have reported astronomical shipping costs.
Depending on how much you want Essential’s headphones and 360-degree camera, these discounts might just make them reasonable to purchase.
Source: Essential
