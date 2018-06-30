The best roaming options for Canadian travelers [2018 edition]

Another summer, another MobileSyrup roaming guide — and thanks to Canada’s unlocking fee ban, travelers in this country are more free to explore all of their options than ever before.

Unfortunately, there are also some less-than-exciting changes for consumers. Spoiler alert: daily roaming features are now significantly more expensive at most carriers.

In our 2018 roaming guide, we’ll provide a comprehensive list of wireless service options for the Canadian traveler abroad.

From a breakdown of all the travelling options available through Canadian carriers, to the use of roaming SIMs or prepaid local options in foreign countries, this is all the information you need to travel without coming home to a shocking bill.

Igor Bonifacic contributed materials to this guide.