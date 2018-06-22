Resources
Here’s what’s coming to CraveTV in July 2018

Jun 22, 2018

2:45 PM EDT

CraveTV

Bell Media has announced all of the new shows that will start streaming on its CraveTV service in June 2018.

Below you can find a comprehensive list of everything set to hit the service:

July 1st

  • South Park: season 21

July 4th

  • The Words That Built America

July 6th

  • David Bowie: The Last Five Years
  • Corner Gas Animated

July 13th

  • Tour de Pharmacy
  • Jersey Shore Family Vacation: season 1
  • Ballers: season 1 and 2

July 15th

  • Our Cartoon President: at 10:30pm ET

July 20th

  • Carter
  • African Shark Safari
  • Great Hammerhead Invasion
  • Lair of the Sawfish
  • The Lost Cage
  • Phelps vs Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White
  • Return to the Isle of Jaws
  • Shark Exile
  • Shark School with Michael Phelps
  • Shark Storm
  • Sharkmania
  • Sharks and the City: LA

July 27th

  • Jeff Lynne’s Elo: Wembley or Bust: at 9:00pm ET
  • Picnic at Hanging Rock

July 31st

  • Casual: season 4

Last Chance Programming

  • Degrassi: season 13 — July 10th
  • Flashpoint: season 3 — July 14th
  • The 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards — July 17th
  • All Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor: season 1 — July 27th
  • Deadly woman: season 5 — July 28th

Coming Soon:

  • The Good Doctor: season 1
  • Good Behaviour: season 2

Here’s the full list of shows and movies, including all ongoing series. 

