Here’s what’s coming to CraveTV in July 2018

Bell Media has announced all of the new shows that will start streaming on its CraveTV service in June 2018.
Below you can find a comprehensive list of everything set to hit the service:
July 1st
- South Park: season 21
July 4th
- The Words That Built America
July 6th
- David Bowie: The Last Five Years
- Corner Gas Animated
July 13th
- Tour de Pharmacy
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation: season 1
- Ballers: season 1 and 2
July 15th
- Our Cartoon President: at 10:30pm ET
July 20th
- Carter
- African Shark Safari
- Great Hammerhead Invasion
- Lair of the Sawfish
- The Lost Cage
- Phelps vs Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White
- Return to the Isle of Jaws
- Shark Exile
- Shark School with Michael Phelps
- Shark Storm
- Sharkmania
- Sharks and the City: LA
July 27th
- Jeff Lynne’s Elo: Wembley or Bust: at 9:00pm ET
- Picnic at Hanging Rock
July 31st
- Casual: season 4
Last Chance Programming
- Degrassi: season 13 — July 10th
- Flashpoint: season 3 — July 14th
- The 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards — July 17th
- All Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor: season 1 — July 27th
- Deadly woman: season 5 — July 28th
Coming Soon:
- The Good Doctor: season 1
- Good Behaviour: season 2
Here’s the full list of shows and movies, including all ongoing series.
