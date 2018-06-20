Sony has rolled out its latest PlayStation sale. This week’s sale features everyone’s favourite blue hedgehog.
Sony is offering up to 60 percent off on a number of PS4 games. Sony also is discounting FIFA 18 until July 17th. The other games are on sale until June 25th.
We’ve highlighted some of the most notable games on sale in the list below. All games are in Canadian prices.
- FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition — $42.59 (regular $106.49)
- FIFA 18 Legacy Edition (for PS3) — $31.99 (regular $79.99)
- Sonic Forces Digital Standard Edition — $32.99 (regular $54.99)
- Sonic Generations (f0r PS3) — $13.49 (regular $26.99)
- Claire: Extended Cut (for PS Vita /PS4) — $6.99 (regular $19.99)
- Sonic Adventures 2 (for PS3) — $4.99 (regular $9.99)
Additionally, Sony is having a Call of Duty sale offering a number of games within the series. The Call of Duty games are on sale until June 26th, except Call of Duty Black Ops III, which is free until July 11th.
- Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition — $25 (regular $59.99)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III — Free (PS Plus exclusive, regular $79.99)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered — $34.99 (regular $49.99)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe — $79.99 (regular $129.99)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Ultimate Edition — $32.29 (regular $84.99)
