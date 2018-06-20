News
PlayStation sales offer games like FIFA 18 up to 60 percent off

Jun 20, 2018

8:05 AM EDT

PS4 Pro with controller

Sony has rolled out its latest PlayStation sale. This week’s sale features everyone’s favourite blue hedgehog.

Sony is offering up to 60 percent off on a number of PS4 games. Sony also is discounting FIFA 18 until July 17th. The other games are on sale until June 25th.

We’ve highlighted some of the most notable games on sale in the list below. All games are in Canadian prices.

Additionally, Sony is having a Call of Duty sale offering a number of games within the series. The Call of Duty games are on sale until June 26th, except Call of Duty Black Ops III, which is free until July 11th.

