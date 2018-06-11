Android Oreo is rolling out to Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge devices

Some Samsung Galaxy S7 users are reporting that their devices are receiving updates to Android Oreo (8.0).
At the very end of May Samsung reported that the S7 line of devices and the A5 would be getting updated to Oreo on June 11th.
So far we’ve been made aware of an S7 edge on the Rogers network and a regular S7 on Telus sub-brand Kodoo that received the update. That’s not to say Bell customers, or customers of Bell brands like Virgin Mobile, aren’t getting the update — we just don’t have any confirmation yet.
Samsung originally halted this update since it was causing some users’ phones to get stuck in a boot loop.
Since the update is starting to roll out on its rescheduled date, it seems the issue has been resolved.
If you have an A5 or an S7 let us know in the comments below or on social media when you start to receive the update.
