Second-generation Spectacles now available via Amazon

Canadian consumers can now buy the second-generation Spectacles from Amazon.ca, Snap announced today.
The wearable is available in three different frame and lens combinations: ‘Oynx Moonlight’, ‘Sapphire Twilight’ and ‘Ruby Daybreak.’ They’re priced at $200 and eligible for next-day shipping.
The second-generation Spectacles feature IPX7 waterproofing, a more compact frame, improved audio capture capabilities and faster transfer speeds.
Snap also announced today that it’s adding the option for users to delete messages in Snapchat.
To delete something, simply tap and hold on a message or piece of media, such as stickers, audio and voice notes and memories, and select the ‘Delete’ option.
Once a message is deleted, other participants in the chat will receive a notification, telling them a message was removed. However, this won’t stop chat recipients from taking a screenshot of what you sent to them before it’s deleted.
Snap says the ability to delete messages will roll out to users across the globe over the next few weeks.
Source: Amazon Canada
