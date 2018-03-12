Twitter suspends multiple high profile accounts for stealing tweets

Twitter has suspended multiple high profile accounts for breaking new rules that were put in place to stop users from stealing tweets and artificially boosting tweet popularity.
In February Twitter announced that it would be cracking down on accounts that use automation or multiple accounts to boost the popularity of tweets, or steal tweets from other users.
The high profile accounts were suspended on March 10th because they were stealing tweets from lesser known accounts. Among the suspended accounts are @dory, @girlposts, @commonwhitegirl, @memeprovider and more. Some of these accounts had millions of followers with @commonwhitegirl clocking in at almost 8 million followers.
According to BuzzFeed News, some of these accounts were also participating in a practice known as tweetdecking.
Tweetdecking is the process of regular users paying high profile accounts that are part of a group of prominent Twitter users to all retweet a tweet, artificially boosting its popularity by sending it out to a broad audience.
This process goes against the new rules Twitter put in place at the end of February that were meant to maintain the organic nature of how tweets gain popularity.
These accounts are suspended now and it remains unclear if they will be allowed back onto Twitter in the future or if these suspensions be permanent.
Source: Buzzfeed News
