Pre-registration for Warner Bros. Westworld mobile game is now open.
The title, which is being produced by WB Games San Francisco studio but developed by Behaviour Interactive, is set to be released later this year for Android and iOS.
The game’s developers say that they worked closely with Westworld’s producers and writers, in order to create a narrative that complements the themes of the critically acclaimed HBO television series.
In the mobile game, players take on the role of a new trainee at the Delos company that has access to various training simulations. Players operate aspects of the park — sort of like a more sadistic version of Rollercoaster Tycoon — complete the series’ artificially intelligent ‘hosts’ that populate the world.
“This game is an opportunity to give mobile gamers a fresh and exciting way to interact with the engrossing themes and enigmatic narrative explored by the Westworld series,” said Jonathan Knight, vice president and studio head at WB Games San Francisco, in a statement sent to MobileSyrup. “We can’t wait for fans to get their hands on the game to develop their own unique strategy to orchestrate and explore the perfect park experience.”
Other than the above information, little is known about the game so far, though WB has released new screenshots, giving us an idea of what Westworld’s mobile game will look like. Similar to other mobile titles like Bethesda’s Fallout Shelter, the mobile version of Westworld is set to offer players a more cartoony take on the series.
As long as I can just shoot every Host I see, I’ll have a good time with the game.
Pre-registrations for HBO’s Westworld Android and iOS app are now open.
Comments