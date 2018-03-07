Netflix announces mobile video previews for iOS and Android app

Netflix has announced that mobile-optimized content previews will be coming to its iOS and Android apps.
With mobile previews, users will be able to get short vertically-oriented video clips of different TV shows and movies. Netflix says the goal with the previews is to help reduce the amount of time users will spend browsing through the app to discover new content.
As with the current ‘row’ structure of the app, mobile previews will display personalized recommendations of content based on users’ viewing history.
Short video previews are already available in desktop, smart TV and other versions of Netflix, but this marks the first time such a feature will be supported on mobile platforms.
Netflix says the update will begin rolling out “in the coming months” — first on iOS devices and then at a later point in time on Android.
Comments