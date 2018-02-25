Here’s how the Samsung Galaxy S9+ compares to the iPhone X, Pixel 2 XL and the Essential Phone

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is officially over, and with it comes the reveal of the long-awaited successors to the wildly successful Galaxy S8 and S8+.
Suffice it to say, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ look quite reminiscent of Samsung’s 2017 flagships.
However, for many consumers, the decision to purchase the S9+ will most likely be coloured by the fact that there are other enticing smartphones made by other enticing manufacturers available in the market.
Read on below to see how the larger of the 2018 Samsung flagships (the S9+) compares to the Apple’s iPhone X, the Google Pixel 2 XL and the Essential Phone.
If you’re interested in comparing the new with the old, you can read MobileSyrup staff reporter Dean Daley’s S8/S8+ and S9/S9+ comparison here.
