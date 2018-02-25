HMD Global announces the Nokia 1,6 (2018), 7 Plus and 8 Sirocco

HMD Global — the Finnish company that makes Nokia-branded handsets — has announced several new Android devices at Mobile World Congress today.
HMD Global designed the Nokia 1 with users who are new to Android in mind.
These are the specs Nokia 1:
- 850/900/1800/1900, WCDMA: Band 1, 5, 8, LTE: Band 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 38, 40
- Network speed: LTE FDD/TDD up to 150Mbps DL and up to 50Mbps UL
- OS: Android Oreo (Go edition)
- Chipset: MediaTek MT6737M Quad Core 1.1GHz
- RAM: 1GB RAM
- Storage: 8GB internal memory with MicroSD card slot (support up to 128GB)
- Display: 4.5-inch IPS display
- Primary camera: 5-megapixel with LED Flash
- Front facing camera: 2-megapixel
- Connectivity/Sensors: 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/AGPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Micro USB 2.0, 3.5mm AV jack, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, g-sensor,
- Battery: Removable 2150mAh
- Audio playback file formats: 3G2, 3GP, AAC, AMR, M4A, MKV, MP3, MP4
- Dimensions: 133.6×67.78×9.5mm
- FM radio
- Nano SIM
The Nokia 1 will come out in early April 2018 and will retail for $85 USD ($107.91), with detachable back covers retailing for $7.99 USD ($10.15 CAD)
HMD Global also announced a new Nokia 6 smartphone. The phone is similar to the Nokia 6 from last year but comes with better camera specifications and the dual sight feature allowing it to live stream from both the front and rear cameras. The Nokia 6 is one of the only Nokia-branded smartphones, from last year, that became officially available in Canada. With that in mind, it’s possible that Amazon Canada may also sell the Nokia 6 2018.
These are the following specs for the Nokia 6 2018:
- Networks: GSM: 850/900/1800/1900, WCDMA: Band 1, 2, 5, 8, LTE: Band 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
- Network speed: LTE Cat. 4, 150Mbps DL/50Mbps UL
- OS: Android 8.0 Oreo
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- RAM/Storage variants: 3GB RAM with 32GB internal user memory or 4GB RAM with 64GB internal user memory both variants available with MicroSD card slot (up to 128GB)
- Display: 5.5-inch IPS LCD full HD (1920 x 1080, 16:9) display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass, 403 PPI pixel density, 450 nits, laminated, 1500:1 contrast ratio
- Primary camera: 16-megapixel f/2.0 aperture, dual-tone flash
- Front-facing camera: 8-megapixel
- Connectivity & sensors: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, BT 5.0, GPS/AGPS+GLONASS+BDS, FM/RDS, USB type-C (USB 2.0), OTG, 3.5mm, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, e-compass, gyroscope, hall sensor, fingerprint sensor, NFC
- Battery: Integrated 3,000mAh battery
- Audio: Single speaker with smart amplifier, Nokia spatial audio capture with 2 mics
- Dimensions: 148.8×75.8×8.15mm (8.6mm with camera bump)
- Nano SIM
The Nokia 6 comes out in early April 2018 and retails at €279 ($433.35 CAD)
The Nokia 7 Plus is another smartphone the company has unveiled today at Mobile World Congress. HMD Global designed this phone with camera features at the forefront. The phone uses a “pro camera” feature that allows users to modify a range of camera settings and lets users see a preview before taking a picture.
These are the following specs for the Nokia 7 Plus:
- Networks: GSM: 850/900/1800/1900, WCDMA: Band 1, 2, 5, 8, LTE: Band 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
- Network speed: LTE Cat 6, 2CA, 300Mbps DL/50Mbps UL
- OS: Android 8.0 Oreo
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- RAM: 4GB
- Storage: 64GB internal storage with MicroSD card slot (up to 256GB support)
- Display: 6-inch IPS LCD full HD+ (2160 x 1080, 18:9) display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass, 403 PPI pixel density, 500 nits, 1:1500 contrast ratio, laminated and polarised
- Primary camera: 12-megapixel, f/1.75 aperture, with dual-tone flash
- Secondary camera: 13-megapixel, f/2.6 aperture
- Front facing camera: 16-megapixel, f/2.0 aperture
- Connectivity/sensors: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, BT 5.0, GPS/AGPS+GLONASS+BDS, NFC, USB type-C (USB 2.0), OTG, 3.5mm AV jack, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, e-compass, gyroscope, hall sensor, fingerprint sensor
- Battery: Integrated 3,800mAh battery with USB type-C fast charging and 2-day battery life
- Audio: Single speaker with smart amplifier, Nokia spatial audio capture with 3 mics
- Dimensions: 158.38×75.64×7.99mm (9.55mm with camera bump)
- Nano SIM
The Nokia 7 Plus is available in early April 2018 and retails at €399 ($619.74 CAD).
Nokia 8 Sirocco is the flagship smartphone announced at MWC. It uses a way to log into the phone using facial recognition and a stainless steel frame that is 2.5 times stronger than 6000 series aluminum.
These are the following specs for the Nokia 8 Sirocco:
- Networks: GSM: 850/900/1800/1900, CDMA One: BC (800), CDMA 2000: BC0 (800). WCDMA, 1,2,5,8, TDS CDMA 34,39 FDD-LTE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28 TDD-LTE: 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
- Network speed: LTE Cat 12 600Mbps DL \ Cat13 150Mbps(64QAM) UL
- OS: Android Oreo
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- RAM: 6GB
- Storage: 128GB internal memory
- Form factor: Touch monoblock with capacitive system keys
- Display: 5.5-inch QHD P-OLED display, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5
- Primary camera: 12-megapixel, f/1.75 aperture
- Secondary camera: 13-megapixel f/2.6 aperture, dual-tone flash
- Front-facing camera: 5-megapixel, f/2.0 aperture
- Connectivity/sensors: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (MIMO), BT 5.0, GPS/AGPS+GLONASS+BDS, NFC,ANT+, fingerprint sensor, ALS/PS, g-sensor, e-compass, gyro, hall sensor, barometer
- Battery: 3,260mAh battery
- Audio: 3 AOP mics, smart amp on single speaker
- Charging: QC 4 compatible, Qi wireless charging compliance
- Dimensions: 140.93×72.97×7.5mm
- Nano SIM
The Nokia 8 Sirocco is available in early April and retails for €749 ($1163.37 CAD)
All four phones come with Google’s Android One, which ensures the phones will get security and Android updates quickly.
HMD Global doesn’t typically sell its Android phones in Canada, however, places like Amazon Canada and Canada Computers will so it is possible these phones will make it to the Canadian market.
Android One is yet to come to Canada, however, so it’s likely the phones will not come here until Google brings its pure Android program to Canada.
