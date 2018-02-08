CIBC’s ‘Ski-Thru’ ATM is back and this time it’s Twitter-enabled

CIBC’s famous ‘ski-thru’ ATM has returned to Whistler Blackcomb Resort, but with a social media twist.
While skiers are free to simply make transactions through the ATM as usual, the structure now features a three-foot tall animatronic penguin perched on top. Whenever someone tweets @CIBC with the hashtag #SkiThruATM, the penguin will spin on his snowboard, adding a level of fun interactivity to the novelty setup.
Additionally, for every tweet that makes the penguin spin, CIBC will donate $1 to Alpine Canada in support of the three national ski teams (Canadian Alpine, Para Alpine and Ski Cross), up to a maximum of $10,000.
The ATM, which also includes heat lamps and ski pole and glove holders, first appeared atop Whistler Mountain in January of 2017. If it continues to attract attention and support, perhaps it will even become an annual tradition for the resort.
Source: Cision
