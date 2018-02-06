News
PREVIOUS|

Canadian Council of Insurance Regulators calls for electronic proof of automobile insurance

Feb 6, 2018

9:12 PM EST

5 comments

Kia Rio car shot

The Canadian Council of Insurance Regulators (CCIR) has recommended that electronic proof of automobile insurance (EPAI) be offered to all Canadians across the country.

CCIR’s recommendation comes following stakeholder consultation in its May 2016 Electronic Proof of Automobile Insurance Project Issues Paper calling for EPAI in Canada, in addition to the standard-issue paper copies.

The CCIR’s paper mentions that while there’s a legal capacity at the provincial level to allow for EPAI implementation, there are also some jurisdictions related to privacy and liability that need to be addressed.

“We encourage regulators in jurisdictions where these concerns exist to work with their respective partners to address operational matters, with the aim of implementing EPAI.” said Patrick Déry, Chair of CCIR.

For context, while no province allows electronic proof of insurance, there are 46 U.S. states that do.

That said, the government of Ontario said in its 2017 budget that it will allow electronic proof of insurance, although it is currently working out specific details and no date has been set.

Image credit: FlickrPictures of Money

Source:CNW

Related Articles

News

Feb 7, 2018

9:39 AM EST

CRTC hasn’t determined when LTE emergency alert system will go live

News

Feb 7, 2018

8:00 AM EST

Bell and City of Kingston partner for Smart City program

Business

Feb 6, 2018

5:20 PM EST

Ontario investing $13 million to help colleges tackle R&D challenges

Comments

  • Mr Dog

    This shouldn’t be to hard of a thing to implement.

    As a side note, an officer has accepted proof of insurance through a picture on my phone before!

    • Mike

      This just seems like a way for insurance companies to make an extra buck. There is no needs for this and they are rich enough. No thanks.

    • Mr Dog

      How? They wouldn’t charge you any more for it

    • Jason

      I can see where Mike is coming from but I feel it would be the opposite, you get a free digital copy but you have to pay for a physical one

    • h2oflyer

      Exactly… Use Android Pay and have pic of driver’s license and insurance on the phone… don’t really worry about forgetting the wallet any more.