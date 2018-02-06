Canadian Council of Insurance Regulators calls for electronic proof of automobile insurance

The Canadian Council of Insurance Regulators (CCIR) has recommended that electronic proof of automobile insurance (EPAI) be offered to all Canadians across the country.
CCIR’s recommendation comes following stakeholder consultation in its May 2016 Electronic Proof of Automobile Insurance Project Issues Paper calling for EPAI in Canada, in addition to the standard-issue paper copies.
The CCIR’s paper mentions that while there’s a legal capacity at the provincial level to allow for EPAI implementation, there are also some jurisdictions related to privacy and liability that need to be addressed.
“We encourage regulators in jurisdictions where these concerns exist to work with their respective partners to address operational matters, with the aim of implementing EPAI.” said Patrick Déry, Chair of CCIR.
For context, while no province allows electronic proof of insurance, there are 46 U.S. states that do.
That said, the government of Ontario said in its 2017 budget that it will allow electronic proof of insurance, although it is currently working out specific details and no date has been set.
